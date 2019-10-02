Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position; WATERLOO INVESTMENT (WLOOF) Shorts Lowered By 7.69%

WATERLOO INVESTMENT (OTCMKTS:WLOOF) had a decrease of 7.69% in short interest. WLOOF’s SI was 7,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.69% from 7,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 222.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 13,249 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 19,214 shares with $5.66M value, up from 5,965 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $130.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.55. About 283,075 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 17.26% above currents $269.55 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $32700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $325 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.79% or 602,473 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma holds 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6.72M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Ridge Management invested in 1,634 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Liability Company holds 58 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Accuvest Advisors owns 2,920 shares. Blue Fin Capital Inc holds 2,936 shares. First Personal Fin has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,561 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 0.34% or 2,211 shares. Dodge Cox stated it has 42,265 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd reported 0.5% stake. Cim Limited Co invested in 0.25% or 2,487 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,927 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 0.04% or 15,162 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 5,126 shares to 14,807 valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Teladoc Health Inc stake by 18,900 shares and now owns 14,380 shares. Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.

Waterloo Investment Holdings Limited provides financial services and loans. The company has market cap of $14.84 million. The firm was founded in 2011 and is based in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands. It has a 1.76 P/E ratio.