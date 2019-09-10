Carnegie Capital Asset Management Position in Intel (INTC) Has Upped by $6.34 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, M Holdings Securities Upped Its Position by $1.19 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 139.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 119,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 205,398 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 85,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 11.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 83.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 20,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.08 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,303 shares to 161,601 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,584 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.22% or 178,766 shares. Wright Invsts Ser has 1.98% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Haverford Company stated it has 136,642 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,371 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co holds 119,050 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.86% or 27.99M shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,248 shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust holds 91,545 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Sol Cap holds 0.61% or 40,993 shares in its portfolio. Opus Investment Mgmt reported 111,850 shares. Mathes Com Inc invested in 24,027 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.54% or 40,934 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3,971 shares to 6,727 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 41,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.