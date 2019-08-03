Carnegie Capital Asset Management Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Cut by $319,855 as Shares Rose; Qs Investors Increased Its Olin (OLN) Position by $655,132 as Shares Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 19,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.24 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 178025% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 28,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.56 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 17,791 shares. 14,396 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 1.12M shares stake. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 494,173 were reported by Ameriprise. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 31,066 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 87,683 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 82,600 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 48,248 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 569 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 30,410 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Olin Announces Pricing Terms of Debt Offering – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Olin Announces Closing of Refinancing Transactions – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Olin Corporation (OLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 45,800 shares to 40,880 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,186 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover (DFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Whitnell, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,685 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 622,000 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc accumulated 765,685 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability Co holds 911 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 270 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisory Research accumulated 53,283 shares. Pggm owns 390,300 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 2.40M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 9,128 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 203,733 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 10,335 shares to 21,088 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 12,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).