Carnegie Capital Asset Management Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) Trimmed by $3.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Maintains Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 24,420 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 42,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,626 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 206,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 529,228 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.02M for 35.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $14.47 million activity. Shares for $9.29M were sold by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D.

