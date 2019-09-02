Carnegie Capital Asset Management Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Trimmed by $5.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Sarbit Advisory Services Upped Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 69,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 83,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs Lp reported 1.66 million shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,186 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.84% or 269,088 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 3,015 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 9,115 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 45,386 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,146 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 11,376 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 385,078 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Advisory Rech Inc reported 376,393 shares. Alpine Woods Capital has 0.05% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,553 shares.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 119,703 shares to 205,398 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 14,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.