Carnegie Capital Asset Management Maintains Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR); Lau Associates Lifted Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company's stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 134.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 15,320 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 11,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 3.45 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 125,982 shares. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,065 shares. Moreover, Fosun Intl Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,000 shares. Blume Capital reported 24,840 shares. 1,364 are owned by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability. Lakewood Capital Mngmt LP holds 842,000 shares or 4.53% of its portfolio. 102,844 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Lp. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.33% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carret Asset Management Lc reported 14,420 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 2,341 shares. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.29% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fiduciary Trust owns 48,485 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn holds 88,400 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 84,263 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A also sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 was sold by Sauerland John P.

