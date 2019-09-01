Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $385,776; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position Lifted by Ecor1 Capital Llc

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 235,575 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 8,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,443 shares to 17,224 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $96.28 million activity. On Monday, March 18 venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 248,781 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 607,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).