Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered By $1.22 Million Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake; SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (CWYUF) SI Increased By 6.91%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 23.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 101,975 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 333,163 shares with $4.23M value, down from 435,138 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $12.92B valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 6.65M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had an increase of 6.91% in short interest. CWYUF’s SI was 563,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.91% from 527,000 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 939 days are for SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)’s short sellers to cover CWYUF’s short positions. It closed at $24.36 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, management, and operation of retail centers. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2007, the firm owned 131 shopping centers and 2 industrial buildings with total gross leasable area of 20.2 million square feet.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 14,655 shares to 61,504 valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 8,699 shares and now owns 56,021 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. 18,000 shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, worth $240,019 on Friday, May 17.