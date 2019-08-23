Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Virtu Financial Lowered Its Holding

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 34,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 17,893 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 52,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 781,348 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 20,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 20,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 114,232 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 71,378 shares to 166,361 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,114 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,556 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.55% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fayerweather Charles reported 4,505 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 822,351 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 3,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 270,000 shares. Bristol John W And Ny owns 289,403 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment has 7,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.44% or 27,220 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.75 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 12,423 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Heritage Investors Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 30,785 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% or 3,026 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.18% or 153,217 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 47,747 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Liability Co reported 564,405 shares. Hsbc Public Lc holds 5,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc invested 0.7% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 97,579 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.86M shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% or 169,343 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.09% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 379,276 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 663,156 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Lc.

