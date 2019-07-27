Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 137.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 6,155 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 10,641 shares with $2.02M value, up from 4,486 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $164.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. See Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) latest ratings:

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 13,889 shares to 75,209 valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 69,131 shares and now owns 14,710 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested in 0.51% or 730,235 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 1.10M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 268,407 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has 14,746 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Pettee invested in 0.94% or 7,825 shares. Private Advisor Gru Llc holds 65,487 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,641 shares. Ghp Investment accumulated 3,150 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amica Retiree Med Tru has 4,355 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 65,721 shares. Mitchell Management Company has 8,391 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 8.15M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 11,893 are held by Ipswich Inv Mgmt. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,079 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Among 15 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. McDonald’s had 28 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, June 14.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 1.98M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.09 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.