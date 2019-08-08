Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Has 0.35 Sentiment

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 8 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 23 sold and reduced their stock positions in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.66 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 61.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 30,084 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 79,385 shares with $2.19M value, up from 49,301 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $262.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 34.45M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Salient Midstream&MLP Fund declares $0.171 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend Of $0.171 Per Share And Net Asset Value As Of July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Salient Midstream & MLP Fund to Host Annual Shareholders Meeting on September 13, 2019 – PRNewswire" published on August 02, 2019.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $137.01 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund for 151,628 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 26,265 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 193,997 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,700 shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 136,835 shares traded or 68.67% up from the average. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has declined 20.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 11,500 shares to 27,292 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 42,675 shares and now owns 163,626 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Investorplace.com" published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.