Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted By $922,600 Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding; Mastercard (MA) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 5,272 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 89,261 shares with $15.66M value, up from 83,989 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $152.36. About 219,233 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to

Mastercard Inc (MA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 541 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 580 sold and decreased positions in Mastercard Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 726.70 million shares, down from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mastercard Inc in top ten positions increased from 142 to 173 for an increase of 31. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 538 Increased: 403 New Position: 138.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $285.33 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 43.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated for 580,214 shares. Trb Advisors Lp owns 195,000 shares or 13.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc has 13.6% invested in the company for 7.44 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 13.24% in the stock. Night Owl Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,369 shares.

The stock increased 1.51% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $281.23. About 1.27M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 13,290 shares to 19,606 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 9,924 shares and now owns 214,348 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Notis holds 1.85% or 21,795 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Co owns 1,782 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,212 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited holds 2.91% or 150,102 shares in its portfolio. 12,100 were reported by Art Advsr Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Grimes Communications owns 1,368 shares. 27 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,220 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 18,979 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 280,159 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.11% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 705 shares. Sei Investments Commerce has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 17,054 shares.