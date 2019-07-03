Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lifted American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Ralph Lauren (RL) Sentiment Is 0.97

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 160 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 165 reduced and sold stock positions in Ralph Lauren Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 49.38 million shares, down from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 133 Increased: 88 New Position: 72.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 18.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 16,421 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 104,824 shares with $20.66M value, up from 88,403 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $94.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.91 million activity.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. RL’s profit will be $125.21M for 16.54 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.07% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 647,773 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 137,778 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 2.54% invested in the company for 165,000 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,120 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 20.97 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 1.07M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has risen 4.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of stock. 3,050 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.