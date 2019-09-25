Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increases Holding in Intel (INTC); As Colgate (CL) Market Value Rose, Holder Ajo LP Increased Its Stake

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 421.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.98M, up from 331,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 4.40 million shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 19,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 224,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 205,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.29 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 554,891 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $73.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Genl Elec (NYSE:POR) by 55,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64M shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,225 shares to 30,386 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,542 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).