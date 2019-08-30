Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $7.51 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 2.03 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 4,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, up from 11,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.9. About 2.35M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,159 shares to 186,250 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,930 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack And Oliver Lc accumulated 835 shares. Provise Management accumulated 6,870 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.24M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited has 444,546 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 30,760 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,283 shares. 211 were accumulated by Rockland Tru. Duncker Streett And Incorporated accumulated 0.92% or 2,240 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 0.06% or 25,270 shares. Ghp Advisors Inc invested in 0.06% or 256 shares. First Manhattan owns 8,597 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Beach Invest Mngmt Llc reported 1,240 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt Inc owns 138 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.15% or 75,825 shares. 60,568 were accumulated by Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Stock Yards Bank Tru accumulated 15,023 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors invested in 17,099 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 19,851 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 166,604 shares. Moreover, Chase Invest Counsel Corp has 1.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The France-based Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 32,799 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Fragasso, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,531 shares. 38,359 were reported by Vision Mgmt. Cadence Bancorp Na holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,165 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,490 shares.

