Carnegie Capital Asset Management Holds Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Alta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 1,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 88,064 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.58 million, up from 86,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 159,346 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 4,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 32,740 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 28,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 4.90M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,247 shares to 263,365 shares, valued at $69.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,817 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,838 activity. GRILLO ANTHONY also bought $13,116 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.6% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Penn Capital Management Commerce Incorporated reported 0.68% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Sei Invs holds 8,267 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Cambridge Trust Communication reported 1,999 shares. 11,559 are held by Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 16,782 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Copeland Management Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,700 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 27,027 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 45,948 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 179,807 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Management reported 28,632 shares. Enterprise Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 30 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,080 shares to 60,486 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

