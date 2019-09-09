Carnegie Capital Asset Management Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hourglass Capital Boosted Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 126.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 18,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 14,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 1.76M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 2.95M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – REDSTONE TOLD CEO OF POSSIBLE CBS BIDDER NOT TO MAKE OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Redstones’ National Amusements Says It’s Outraged by CBS Lawsuit -Statement; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 4.54M shares. 33,119 were accumulated by Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.02% or 33,775 shares. Da Davidson Commerce invested in 0.26% or 80,915 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 327,710 shares or 5.39% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hightower Lc reported 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baltimore holds 1.11% or 33,188 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 281,690 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 30,304 shares stake. 230,592 are held by Mufg Americas Holdg. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il accumulated 82,543 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.21 million shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 0.38% or 33,816 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15,713 shares to 12,552 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,070 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,097 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: The Merger That Cried Wolf – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Not Buying CBS-Viacom Merger – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ameritas Prns accumulated 6,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 20,326 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Pension Ser reported 415,226 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Ibis Partners Llp has 8.76% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 31,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% or 349,462 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 938 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 61,323 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). M&T Savings Bank Corporation invested in 0.01% or 28,537 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 645,357 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).