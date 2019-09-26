Carnegie Capital Asset Management Holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Has Lifted by $369,450 as Market Valuation Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $589,380

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 444,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 41,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 124,263 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 83,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 11.99 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt Goodson reported 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 762,365 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 28,250 were reported by Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc. First Advsrs LP reported 748,999 shares. Alexandria Lc reported 22,335 shares stake. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 14,879 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Equity. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 308,680 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 307,409 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 1.01M shares. Menta Capital Lc reported 88,600 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Texas Yale Cap owns 52,775 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.5% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,078 shares to 19,291 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,065 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89M. On Friday, June 7 Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,780 shares. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 was made by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,630 shares to 63,338 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).