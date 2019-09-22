Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $5.01 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 236.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 63,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 90,133 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20 million, up from 26,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.37M shares traded or 89.21% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 105,020 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 3,872 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,918 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,400 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 139,564 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 2,926 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,943 are held by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 3.76 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,580 shares. Vontobel Asset Management has 174,927 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,463 shares to 484,455 shares, valued at $128.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,435 shares to 159,191 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,844 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 586,604 shares. Stralem And Inc holds 2.89% or 66,530 shares. Tctc Holding Lc stated it has 10,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 0.84% or 601,589 shares. 9,396 are held by Qs Investors Limited Company. Barometer Inc holds 169,645 shares. Transamerica Advsr reported 2,387 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.19% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prudential stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,598 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp holds 36,622 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 0.13% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lpl Fin Ltd Company owns 88,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).