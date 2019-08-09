Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Last Week Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Coverage

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,303 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 161,601 shares with $16.27 million value, down from 166,904 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $61.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.25M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Among 5 analysts covering Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bonterra Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Altacorp. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by GMP Securities. IBC maintained the shares of BNE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by GMP Securities. See Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $7.75 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold Maintain

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity. Another trade for 6,125 shares valued at $563,255 was sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 251,560 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.09% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 28,925 shares. Investec Asset Management invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Element Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.43% or 141,073 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 322,484 shares. 12,213 are held by Parthenon Llc. Acadian Asset Mngmt invested in 1.71 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Ancora Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 111,587 are held by Jacobs Company Ca. Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma has invested 1.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 19,645 shares to 59,767 valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 13,090 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 76,024 shares traded. Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $146.90 million. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. It has a 27.9 P/E ratio. The firm also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.