Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $908,040 as Share Price Rose; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding Has Raised by Mackay Shields Llc

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,505 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 31,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.24 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 28,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sarasin And Llp has invested 1.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 26,700 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 1,614 are held by First Personal Fin Svcs. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Principal Grp stated it has 8.19M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt has 209,088 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capstone Fincl Advsr has invested 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Baystate Wealth Limited Company has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Veritable LP has 7,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 29,894 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 768,374 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks That Could Make Big Earnings Moves Tomorrow – Schaeffers Research” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CarMax, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 10,218 shares to 31,832 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/21: (AXGT) (MBIO) (OCUL) (WORK) (ANAB) (LKSD) (PTN) (BYND) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/20: (MBIO) (MEET) (TLRY) Higher; (LKSD) (KFY) (INVH) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest: June Update – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 59,800 shares to 27,098 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 36,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,879 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).