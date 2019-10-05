Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $323,755 as Share Price Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $15.90 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 594,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.74M, up from 500,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 159,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 163,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. Another trade for 704 shares valued at $49,989 was made by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 351 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 640 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc reported 392,536 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs holds 71,085 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 3,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Usa Portformulas Corporation reported 28,249 shares. Carroll Financial Inc reported 108 shares stake. 192,282 were reported by House Lc. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 778,852 shares. Decatur Cap Inc invested in 114,528 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0.01% or 557,651 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 89,196 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.28% or 92,183 shares. Victory Inc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.15 million for 31.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 21,395 shares to 76,549 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

