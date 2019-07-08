Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM); Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Declined While Reliance Trust Has Increased Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 300.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 7,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,590 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.77. About 66,143 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 1.06M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,104 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 20,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,673 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Paloma Partners owns 47,425 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Uss Limited reported 236,100 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 22,100 shares. Thompson Inv Inc has invested 0.64% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,708 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,348 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 46,425 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,006 shares. 1,082 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp. Page Arthur B reported 1,770 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,893 shares to 324,991 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 12,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,662 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.01% or 327 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc stated it has 188,251 shares. Loews Corp has invested 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.04% or 57,853 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment invested in 0.06% or 140,049 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 200 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.07% stake. Conning Incorporated owns 5,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23,466 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Pnc Finance Serv Grp holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 70,729 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 400,700 shares. 7,057 were reported by Cleararc Capital.