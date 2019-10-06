Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.89 Million; Cwh Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $373,730 as Share Price Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 28,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 166,203 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 138,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 42,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,550 shares to 18,844 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,161 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

