Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised By $2.11 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Misonix (MSON) Sentiment Is 2.67

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 32 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 12 sold and decreased their holdings in Misonix Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.62 million shares, up from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Misonix Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 20.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 15,867 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 277,708 shares with $37.20 million value, up from 261,841 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

The stock decreased 6.28% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 27,003 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 40.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $24,436 activity.

More notable recent Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Misonix, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Regenerative Medical Company Solsys Medical – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Misonix Inc (MSON) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Is Up 363% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 93,045 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 84,380 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 102,733 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.36% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $180.05 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Advsr Lc holds 10,710 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 57,083 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt Inc owns 17,635 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Viking Global Investors Lp holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.70 million shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt stated it has 260,291 shares or 6.55% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,039 shares. 213,642 were accumulated by Cornerstone Capital Inc. Archon Ltd Co invested in 3.16% or 119,000 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 6.31 million shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Leonard Green And Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Knott David M holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,400 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,754 shares. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 409,634 shares. Madrona Financial Services Limited Com has 18,207 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 355,052 shares.