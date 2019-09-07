Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Share Value Declined; Hilton Capital Management Position in Sysco (SYY) Cut by $12.54 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 767,066 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 3,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Field Main Savings Bank has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 50 shares. Mackenzie reported 29,931 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 97,676 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 10,048 shares. Everence holds 0.13% or 9,136 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial Serv Inc invested in 0.3% or 26,445 shares. James Invest invested in 0.03% or 5,739 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,891 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). American invested in 0.07% or 2,689 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.42% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $421.51M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,195 shares to 9,590 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 113,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 59,976 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (Prn) (VCSH).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.45 million for 19.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.