Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 15,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 46,161 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 61,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.05% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 17.37 million shares traded or 175.04% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 41,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,388 shares to 25,952 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,698 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.63 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 22,977 shares to 236,988 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Guardant Health Inc.