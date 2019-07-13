Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Carmax (KMX) Position by $908,040; Share Price Rose; Ametek (AME) Market Valuation Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 98.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 10,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,879 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 11,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.14M shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,505 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 31,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.24 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,097 shares to 28,672 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 69,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings.

