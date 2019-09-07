Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Valinor Management Cut Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 22,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 126,897 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88 million, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 264,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 469,488 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.66 million, down from 733,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares to 58,132 shares, valued at $103.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,159 shares to 186,250 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,891 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

