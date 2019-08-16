Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $3.49 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Lowered Eagle Materials (EXP) Position by $822,192

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 126.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 18,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 14,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 9,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 7,712 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 428,635 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,770 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.11% or 30,442 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Limited Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 34,223 shares. Guyasuta Invest owns 10,595 shares. National Insurance Tx invested in 43,465 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 898,712 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 118 shares. Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Charles Schwab Inc has 346,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 23,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,400 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 297 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.21M shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 70,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,098 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares to 9,082 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,601 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).