Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Rose; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holder Leucadia National Has Cut Its Holding by $449,704 as Share Value Declined

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 6,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The hedge fund held 15,135 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 198,503 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 101,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 333,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 435,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 10.88M shares traded or 16.21% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.35 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8,951 shares to 67,606 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 136,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

