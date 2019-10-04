Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Shorts Lowered By 1.2%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 2,495 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 48,435 shares with $6.31M value, down from 50,930 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 1.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse reinstates UTX at Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Credit Suisse Gets Bullish On Raytheon, United Technologies Ahead Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 18.22% above currents $132.8 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Blackline Inc stake by 13,150 shares to 47,100 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,467 shares and now owns 55,853 shares. Steris Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,564 are owned by Next Fincl Group Inc. The California-based Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,695 shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 11,377 shares. 70,623 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 1.25M shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 56,912 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv holds 0.18% or 5,894 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,322 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 39,409 shares. 4,934 are owned by First Finance Corporation In. Matrix Asset New York holds 2.36% or 102,138 shares in its portfolio. 26,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins. Salem Counselors accumulated 143,808 shares. 13,575 were reported by Boltwood Capital Mgmt.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.