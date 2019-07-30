Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $739,712; Market Valuation Rose; Ionic Capital Management Cut Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Holding by $1.78 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 56,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 86,635 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 30,000 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 710,791 shares. Bennicas & Associates holds 49,055 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1 shares. Rmb Mgmt invested in 23,869 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Comm has 600 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 21 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 28,295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.16 million shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,150 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability reported 11,400 shares. 744 are owned by Pnc Ser. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 5,615 shares.

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor ASA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinor takes bigger stake of Johan Sverdrup oilfield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Notifiable trading â€“ Equinor ASA Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 20,005 shares to 40,175 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 19,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,387 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc has 0.76% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 118,730 shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Third Point Lc owns 6.48M shares for 9.29% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 63,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Llc owns 3,506 shares. 93,594 are owned by Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barbara Oil Co reported 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vermont-based Manchester Capital Llc has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coho Limited holds 3,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 82,363 are held by Westpac Bk. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 739,989 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv holds 82,238 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.83% or 240,946 shares.