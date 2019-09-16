Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Advent International Lowered By $20.00 Million Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding

Advent International Corp decreased Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) stake by 41.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Advent International Corp holds 1.43 million shares with $29.85 million value, down from 2.43M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc now has $46.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 2,495 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 48,435 shares with $6.31 million value, down from 50,930 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 8,211 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.22% or 68,533 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Advisors Lc invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 157,249 shares. Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc invested in 13,819 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 58,146 shares. 68,204 were reported by Colonial Tru Advisors. International Sarl holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,900 shares. Boys Arnold And Comm Inc invested in 109,534 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,461 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,128 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.76% above currents $138.06 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,319 shares to 87,962 valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 5,670 shares and now owns 48,893 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Asset Sale To Pembina – Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.