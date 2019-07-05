Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $530,300; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Texas Pac Land Tr (TPL) as Market Value Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Pac Land Tr (TPL) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 530 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,930 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, up from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Land Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $800. About 3,466 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,601 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 166,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.70M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land: Its Super-Profitable Water Service Business – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Group Demands Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris Recognize Eric Oliver As Third Trustee – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form DEFA14A TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 345 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lagoda Inv Management LP invested in 8,437 shares or 8.3% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 21,585 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.15% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 960 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,799 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Republic Investment Management owns 345 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce accumulated 200 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 0.03% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 700 are owned by Captrust Advsr. Citadel Advisors reported 0% stake. Pecaut reported 9,316 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc owns 0.08% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 925 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 30,300 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 63 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. Shares for $32,359 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest has 31,605 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Atlanta Company L L C owns 1.21 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1.77% or 92,786 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Williams Jones & Lc has 874,262 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Invsts owns 8.70 million shares. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 10,652 shares stake. Ims Capital Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 11,332 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 80,437 shares. Security Tru Communication has 1,750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 724,109 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.41% or 85,017 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 141,073 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 27,990 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco (ELAN) To See Nominal Impact From ASF Despite Existing Overhang – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $389.95M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 15,320 shares to 26,752 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).