Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased Carmax (KMX) Holding by $908,040; Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Lowes Co (LOW) Position by $577,700

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 18,505 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 31,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 57,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 340,593 were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Oz Mngmt Lp has 1.57% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 301,330 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory Corp holds 864 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 611,293 shares. Arrow Fin owns 7,085 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stephens Ar has invested 0.44% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 1.25% or 33,653 shares. National Pension Ser has 865,518 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Bank owns 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 22,855 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 317,525 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 40,112 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested in 9,867 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $211.47M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

