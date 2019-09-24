Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased By $830,180 Its Neogen (NEOG) Position; Meta Financial Group (CASH)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 71 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 54 reduced and sold holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.78 million shares, up from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meta Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Neogen Corp (NEOG) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,390 shares as Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s stock rose 18.86%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 110,276 shares with $6.85M value, down from 123,666 last quarter. Neogen Corp now has $3.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 256,902 shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG)

It closed at $34.17 lastly. It is up 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 15.03% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Second Curve Capital Llc owns 591,809 shares or 11.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 10.99% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 37,500 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla’s Musk pushed for SolarCity deal despite major cash crunch -lawsuit – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Must Use Its Cash Wisely – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1 Great Energy Stock You Might be Overlooking – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Neogen partners with IGS to enhance Igenity® Beef Profile – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Neogen’s (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Neogen Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Neogen (NEOG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 17,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 72,295 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 512,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 80,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 6,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Morgan Stanley owns 262,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,372 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 22,218 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares. Clean Yield Gru holds 4,033 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bell Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 4,684 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Smithfield Tru Communications invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).