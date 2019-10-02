Carnegie Capital Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); Gladius Capital Management LP Upped Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $2.66 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 498.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 45,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 55,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 9,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 8.50 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 5,699 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 156,311 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.78 million were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Co accumulated 48,869 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt owns 7,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 6,374 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.74M shares. Moreover, Ancora Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability owns 8,277 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1.63M are held by Btim Corporation. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Co holds 0.09% or 1,561 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,641 shares stake. Magellan Asset Limited invested in 5.05% or 30.80 million shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,307 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Corp invested in 277,488 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuck Corp (Put) by 25,300 shares to 16,100 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,600 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17,250 shares to 67,094 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 65,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,854 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).