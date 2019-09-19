Carnegie Capital Asset Management Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake by $913,586; Stock Price Declined; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shares Declined While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lowered Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 19,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 224,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 205,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 95.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 264,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 13,209 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 278,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 671,821 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.34 million for 61.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 155,468 shares to 393,017 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 149,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

