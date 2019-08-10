Carnegie Capital Asset Management Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position by $3.97 Million; Putnam Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Service International (SCI) by $12.79 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 405.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 21,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 27,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 5,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 319,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 46,055 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 365,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 504,600 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LTHM, HL, FDX and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Class Action Update – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) & Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEL-SCI: On The Verge Of Approval – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 01, 2019.