Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake by $4.00 Million; Boyar Asset Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Cut as Stock Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 201,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 301,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 1.37M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 14,490 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $140.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Issues Statement Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

