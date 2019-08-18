Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding by $9.51 Million; Stock Declined; Lomas Capital Management Decreased Position in Visa (V) by $15.85 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 101,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, down from 248,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 62,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 531,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, down from 593,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares to 24,317 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 91,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mngmt owns 396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc stated it has 1.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cwh Capital accumulated 5,817 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 20,942 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. White Elm Lc reported 143,000 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). King Wealth holds 4.76% or 97,408 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,866 shares. The Kentucky-based Community And Investment has invested 4.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). D E Shaw And reported 1.63 million shares. Selkirk Management Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 114,800 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 11,974 shares. Howland Management Lc stated it has 3.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 40,728 shares to 403,099 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 77,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).