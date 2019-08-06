Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $11.40 Million; Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Position in Commscope Holding (COMM) by $9.70 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 461,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 8.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.25 million, down from 9.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 3.91 million shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 265,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.24 million, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 2.11 million shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.54 million for 70.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Agnico Eagle Option Trades Could Signal Institutional Interest – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commercial production begins at Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle Delivers Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 16,262 shares to 195,201 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.82 million for 6.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 9,500 shares to 201,425 shares, valued at $237.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).