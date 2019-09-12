Carmignac Gestion Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $27.41 Million; M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $915,570 as Market Value Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 11.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 206,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 615,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.39 million, down from 821,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 17.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 375,145 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 230,685 shares. 57,409 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 142,634 shares. Corda Investment has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood reported 20,854 shares. Orleans Capital Management La has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Capital Prtn Llc has invested 9.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo State Bank invested in 1.61% or 30,093 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.30M were reported by First Trust Advisors Lp. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Investment Management has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.22M were reported by Asset Mngmt One Communications. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5.14M shares or 4.22% of its portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,489 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $120.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 872,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

