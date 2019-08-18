Carmignac Gestion Raised Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Shorts at Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (ASLN) Raised By 58%

Carmignac Gestion increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 197,289 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 1.17M shares with $337.05 million value, up from 977,176 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $70.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ASLN) had an increase of 58% in short interest. ASLN’s SI was 74,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 58% from 46,900 shares previously. With 14,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s short sellers to cover ASLN’s short positions. The stock increased 8.72% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 64,272 shares traded or 284.47% up from the average. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has declined 59.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ASLN News: 17/05/2018 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters on Varlitinib at ASCO

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 29.43% above currents $275.54 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $350 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $364 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.75 million. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor.