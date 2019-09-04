Carmignac Gestion Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Northstar Group Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $371,420 as Stock Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 84,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 796,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.90 million, up from 712,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $270.36. About 5,901 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 174,307 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.63 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 2,717 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 120,436 shares to 6.14M shares, valued at $219.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 202,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,727 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.