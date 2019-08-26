Carmignac Gestion Position in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake as Share Price Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 40,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 403,099 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 362,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 119,531 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 152,319 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc by 19,997 shares to 262,836 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 303,433 shares. Earnest Partners Lc reported 0% stake. C M Bidwell Associates accumulated 1,995 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 258,187 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 36,989 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterling Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Element Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M Holding owns 214,288 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 88,035 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 393,722 shares. 10,038 are owned by Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Trexquant LP invested in 0.1% or 30,838 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Co Na has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 513,014 shares to 431,567 shares, valued at $219.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.