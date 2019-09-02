Carmignac Gestion Maintains Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Valuation Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 57,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 160,212 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 102,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.66M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 20,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 260,254 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.36M, down from 281,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 465,046 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $223.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 60,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,194 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 2.71 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4,761 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 21,195 shares. Franklin Resource holds 1.88 million shares. Central Commercial Bank Tru Communications holds 2.08% or 34,733 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.69% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 61,000 shares. 101 were reported by Td Management Ltd Co. Us Bank De accumulated 73,190 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Company accumulated 1,092 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,800 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 991 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 72,729 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,838 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38 shares. Hemenway Communication Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.