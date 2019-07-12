Carmignac Gestion Maintains Holding in Cresud S.A. (CRESY); As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Price Rose, Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Position

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cresud S.A. (CRESY) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 77,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,948 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 452,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cresud S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 36,214 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 10,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 16,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 282,596 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 51,441 shares to 245,171 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 14,811 were reported by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 8,460 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 660 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 49,823 are owned by Starr Com. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 169,753 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,526 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 49,855 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 56,167 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 40,550 shares to 12,333 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,379 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC).

