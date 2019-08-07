Carmignac Gestion Lowered Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Position by $12.68 Million; Market Value Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 36,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 296,893 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 333,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 15.76M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280 are held by Cls Limited Com. Gam Ag reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Dallas Securities reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has 2.78% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Valley National Advisers owns 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 170 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.60 million shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 209,859 shares or 0.08% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 150 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 267,979 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 1.11M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.24% or 21,292 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 80,200 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 28,981 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares to 176,523 shares, valued at $308.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 900,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $335.11 million for 13.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 322,070 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hl Lc holds 246,170 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 299 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 119,514 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.06% or 20,097 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested in 230,604 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 2.89% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 580 are owned by Kistler. Blair William And Il reported 209,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 215,503 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 55,692 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 19,261 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 17,702 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78M shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $125.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,424.